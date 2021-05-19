American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s previous close.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on American Well in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,302,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,451,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 607,402 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,404.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 367.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

