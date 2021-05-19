Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Trading Down 10%

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)’s stock price was down 10% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.33. Approximately 247,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 480,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USA shares. Desjardins downgraded Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Americas Silver from C$5.00 to C$2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian cut their price target on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.69.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

