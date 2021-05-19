AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CEO G. Janelle Frost Sells 6,729 Shares

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 6,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $431,934.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,138 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,488.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.82. 93,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. Research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after acquiring an additional 388,275 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,205,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,226,000 after buying an additional 193,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,027,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,884,000 after buying an additional 168,625 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 111.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 259,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after buying an additional 136,589 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 79.2% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 108,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

