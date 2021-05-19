Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) CFO Sells $64,050.00 in Stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) CFO Dan Stokely sold 35,000 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $64,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Stokely also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Dan Stokely sold 40,000 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $73,200.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. 1,181,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 600.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,910,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,267.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 172,378 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 121.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.