Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 172,835 VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 172,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92.

