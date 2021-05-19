Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after acquiring an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,425,000 after acquiring an additional 196,601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $75,487,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,889,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $516.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $490.57 and its 200 day moving average is $497.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

