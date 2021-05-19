Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys 1,724 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,961 shares of company stock valued at $59,978,815. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $243.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $140.02 and a one year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $285.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

