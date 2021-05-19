Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 203,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 107,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. B. Riley initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

