Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,707,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,747,000 after acquiring an additional 369,299 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX opened at $214.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.21. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

