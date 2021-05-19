Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 92,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 64,181 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300,401 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Santander cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 22.97%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

