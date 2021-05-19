Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $13.02 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,303.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,288.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,984.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.