Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Invests $822,000 in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

QTS opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.64 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

