Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,546 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 170,350 shares during the quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond accounts for approximately 0.8% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 620.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 70,390 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $7,687,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $6,123,000.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

