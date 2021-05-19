Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Lowers Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,987,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,089,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,983,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

