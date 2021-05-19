Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Purchases 2,500 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.2% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $413.58 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $292.92 and a 52-week high of $424.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.23 and a 200-day moving average of $385.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

