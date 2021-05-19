Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 110 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Shares of HON stock opened at $222.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.93 and a 200 day moving average of $210.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.93 and a 52 week high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

