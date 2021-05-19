Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 114 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,211.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,381.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,197.49. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,532.83 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

