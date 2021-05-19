Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 3,950 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 0.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.40.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

