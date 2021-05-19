Analysts Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.22. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

NYSE:MO opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Earnings History and Estimates for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

