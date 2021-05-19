Analysts Anticipate Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $432.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,149. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $357.75 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,170.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,823,000 after acquiring an additional 104,669 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $17,445,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

