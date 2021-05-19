Analysts Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. Varex Imaging reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 230%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after buying an additional 274,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.95 million, a PE ratio of -42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

