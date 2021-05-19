Analysts Anticipate Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veritiv.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $47.04 on Friday. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $736.88 million, a PE ratio of -71.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.