Analysts Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.05. Vocera Communications posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,902. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.58 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $335,915.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $977,674.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,320 shares of company stock worth $2,957,852. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $22,995,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,102,000 after purchasing an additional 451,916 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 406,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $11,429,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

