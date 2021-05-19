Analysts Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $643.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will announce sales of $643.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $633.60 million to $651.55 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $574.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 185,678 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 25.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,761. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.