Analysts Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Post $2.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.98 and the lowest is $2.72. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $2.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.98 to $16.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.93.

Shares of DPZ traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.95. 560,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,172. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $447.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.17 and a 200 day moving average of $384.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $7,158,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

