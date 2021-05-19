Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post sales of $23.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.70 million and the lowest is $22.36 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $96.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $96.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $137.81 million, with estimates ranging from $120.48 million to $149.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

In related news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,820.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock valued at $206,220,472.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,918,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 228,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,468. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

