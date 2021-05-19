Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.20 Million

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post sales of $23.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.70 million and the lowest is $22.36 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $96.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $96.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $137.81 million, with estimates ranging from $120.48 million to $149.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

In related news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,820.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock valued at $206,220,472.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,918,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 228,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,468. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.