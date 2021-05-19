Analysts Expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Vipshop reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

VIPS opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 319,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 76,090 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vipshop by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,332 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vipshop by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

