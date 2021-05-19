Analysts Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $1.09. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,102 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 402.4% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 41,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 27,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,131,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.65, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

