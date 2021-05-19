Analysts Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.26. Zillow Group reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 235.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after purchasing an additional 670,068 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after acquiring an additional 388,568 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,665,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,365,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZG traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $110.43. 461,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,685. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.45 and its 200 day moving average is $138.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.75 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

