Analysts Issue Forecasts for IMV Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for IMV in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IMV’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.06 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMV. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of IMV opened at C$2.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$189.83 million and a P/E ratio of -5.39. IMV has a 1-year low of C$2.69 and a 1-year high of C$9.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

