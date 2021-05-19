Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marker Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

MRKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $2.44 on Monday. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16).

In other Marker Therapeutics news, CEO Peter L. Hoang bought 142,857 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 332,568 shares in the company, valued at $581,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 5,714,285 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996 over the last three months. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 988.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 201,241 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $108,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

