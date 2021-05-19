Analysts Set Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Target Price at €37.70

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.70 ($44.35).

BDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of BDT traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €52.70 ($62.00). The company had a trading volume of 4,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,576. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.79. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 1 year high of €55.40 ($65.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $534.55 million and a P/E ratio of -127.12.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

