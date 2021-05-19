Analysts Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target at $445.50

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $445.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total transaction of $562,837.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $451.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $439.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $217.18 and a 52-week high of $466.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.