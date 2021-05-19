Analysts Set Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Target Price at $6.75

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of GSS opened at $3.52 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $391.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 41.29% and a negative return on equity of 189.63%. The business had revenue of $68.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Golden Star Resources will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,481,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Golden Star Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

