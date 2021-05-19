Analysts Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT at $114.70

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist began coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $6,354,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $30,065,520 over the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Natera by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 8,039.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Natera by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 147,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 29,264 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,943. Natera has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.27.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

