Analysts Set The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) PT at GBX 101.43

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 101.43 ($1.33).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RTN traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 117.80 ($1.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,758. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 36.39 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £901.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.