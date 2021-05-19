Analysts Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Target Price at $67.54

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.54.

WH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,101 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $77,596,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after acquiring an additional 723,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.00. 22,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,110. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -156.31, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $76.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

