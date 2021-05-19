Analysts Set zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) PT at €221.86

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €221.86 ($261.01).

ZO1 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ETR:ZO1 traded up €3.80 ($4.47) on Friday, hitting €231.20 ($272.00). The company had a trading volume of 28,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus has a 1-year low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 1-year high of €274.80 ($323.29). The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €251.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

