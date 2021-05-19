Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FOX (FOXA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FOX (NASDAQ: FOXA) recently:

5/10/2021 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $36.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

5/3/2021 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – FOX was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/19/2021 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – FOX was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

3/29/2021 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $38.00.

3/25/2021 – FOX had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $40.00 to $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA remained flat at $$37.35 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Fox Co alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.