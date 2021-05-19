Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Position Trimmed by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Anaplan by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 481,547 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Anaplan by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anaplan stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

