Andrea Fiederer Sells 5,334 Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Stock

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$768,085.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at C$2,260,914.17.

Andrea Fiederer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get goeasy alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Andrea Fiederer sold 6,000 shares of goeasy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.50, for a total value of C$873,000.00.

goeasy stock opened at C$141.65 on Wednesday. goeasy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$48.29 and a twelve month high of C$157.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$139.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$111.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that goeasy Ltd. will post 12.0200004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on GSY. Raymond James upped their price target on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark upped their price target on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$170.60.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.