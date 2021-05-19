Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Lowered to GBX 3,350

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,350 ($43.77) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,799.17 ($36.57).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,195.50 ($41.75) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,511.68 ($19.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,127.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,684.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 524 shares of company stock worth $1,438,078.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.