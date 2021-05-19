ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,252 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for about 1.5% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.42% of ANSYS worth $124,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ANSYS by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in ANSYS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,400 shares of company stock worth $5,903,029 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.19. 2,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,548. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.04 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.38.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

