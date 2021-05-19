Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.81.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $393.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.