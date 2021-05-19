Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in AON were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

AON stock traded down $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.16. 22,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,092. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.89. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $177.21 and a 52-week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.25%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

