Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APDN. Roth Capital started coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth about $144,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

