AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

APP stock opened at $64.29 on Monday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

