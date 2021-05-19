Apria (NYSE:APR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APR. Bank of America began coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE APR opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27. Apria has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $32.75.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter worth $12,384,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter worth $23,576,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter worth $676,242,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Apria during the 1st quarter worth $319,000.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

