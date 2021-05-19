Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

