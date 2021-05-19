argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $320.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARGX. Cowen increased their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.19.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $275.72 on Monday. argenx has a 1-year low of $155.02 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.77 and its 200 day moving average is $295.82. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. On average, sell-side analysts predict that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in argenx by 69.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in argenx by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

